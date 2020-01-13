7 Super Ideas For Your Football Party

You’ll be the MVP of the big game with these fun football party ideas.

The best part about the getting together to watch football is not the game or cheering for your favorite team, it’s stuffing your face and enjoying some drinks with friends. We’ve put together some of our favorite party ideas to make your bash for the big game simply super.

The best kickoff to any football party is tapping a delicious keg of beer. Check out our step-by-step guide on how to tap a keg so you won’t get flagged for “excessive foaming”.

LEARN MORE

A slow cooker, four ingredients, and mere minutes of active work are all you need to whip up a batch of delicious meatballs that combine sweet, tart, and deeply flavorful Luxardo brand maraschino cherries with the spicy, intensely savory kick of our favorite Bloody Mary mix.

GET THE RECIPE

Score a touchdown with this spiked punch made from red wine, amber rum and a variety of spices. Perfect for warming up on a cold Sunday in fall or winter. You can use white tape to make your Mason jars look like footballs.

GET THE RECIPE

Is there a more ubiquitous party snack than Doritos? If you’re going to a football party, you know there’s going to be at least two things there: Doritos and beer. We asked a certified beer judge what styles of craft beer pair best with popular styles of the flavored triangular corn chips.

LEARN MORE

Grab your favorite jello flavors or find ones that match the colors of the teams playing, and make this jello shot stadium the centerpiece of your bar on gameday. The crowd will go wild for this gelatin-filled coliseum. Our guide has full instructions for constructing the Jello Shot Stadium as well as a team-by-team breakdown for what flavors of jello you need to match each team.

LEARN MORE

Starting your football party or tailgate a little early? Create the ultimate Bloody Mary bar with this garnish stadium. Download our guide on how to build the stadium, and check out our compendium on every kind of Bloody Mary garnish you can use to stock it up.

LEARN MORE

12 of our favorite craft beers to come from some of the best football cities. Pick up these brews for your pigskin celebration.

LEARN MORE

Want A Taste? Shop Big Game Party Supplies.