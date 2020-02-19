Baby Guinness Shot Recipe

If you’d prefer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a shot instead of a pint, then try this Baby Guinness shooter.

This shot may have Guinness in its name, but there is no beer to be found. The Baby Guinness shot has a base layer of coffee liqueur with Irish Cream poured over top of it the same way you’d pour Guinness on top of a lager in a Black & Tan. The separated liquors resemble a pint of Guinness complete with a creamy head of foam.

We used a ratio of 3:1 for the ingredients with three parts liqueur to one part Irish Cream. The exact amount depends on the size of your shot glass, for example in a 1 oz shot glass you would use ¾ oz of coffee liqueur and ¼ oz of Irish Cream.