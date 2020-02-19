Baby Guinness Shot Recipe

If you’d prefer to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a shot instead of a pint, then try this Baby Guinness shooter.

baby guinness shot

This shot may have Guinness in its name, but there is no beer to be found. The Baby Guinness shot has a base layer of coffee liqueur with Irish Cream poured over top of it the same way you’d pour Guinness on top of a lager in a Black & Tan. The separated liquors resemble a pint of Guinness complete with a creamy head of foam. 

We used a ratio of 3:1 for the ingredients with three parts liqueur to one part Irish Cream. The exact amount depends on the size of your shot glass, for example in a 1 oz shot glass you would use ¾ oz of coffee liqueur and ¼ oz of Irish Cream.

Baby Guinness Shot Recipe

Yield: 1 shot

baby guinness shot

Ingredients 

  • 3 parts Coffee Liqueur
  • 1 part Irish Cream

Glassware

Tools

Instructions

Pour coffee liqueur into shot glass. Hold the bar spoon above the glass, and gently pour the Irish cream over the flat side of the spoon to layer it on top of the liqueur.

 

Want A Taste? Shop The Recipe.

You Might Also Like:

No Comments

Be the first to leave a comment.

Leave a Reply

Your name is required.
Comment field is required.