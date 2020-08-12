5 Fun & Tasty Boozy Ice Cream Float Recipes

We’ve paired some of our favorite flavors of ice cream and soda with alcohol and even cocktail bitters to create delicious boozy ice cream floats.

If you’re like us, then you probably have childhood memories of making root beer floats with a beloved family member. As grown-ups there’s an even better way to enjoy this tasty treat. Our ice cream float recipes feature unique flavors of craft sodas from regional brands such as Hosmer Mountain, Saranac and Boylan’s. Mixed with ice cream, a little booze, plus a few dashes of cocktail bitters to enhance the flavor, these alcoholic ice cream floats are as tasty as they are nostalgic.

Our flavor combinations take a delicious twist on traditional float recipes. Try a Root Beer Float with bourbon and bourbon barrel-aged bitters or a classic Cream Soda Float with rum and vanilla ice cream. For chocolate lovers, we took Hosmer’s Chocolate Cream soda and poured it over coffee ice cream and whiskey for a boozy chocolate float that is to die for. If you like something a little more fruity, then check out our Raspberry Soda Float and Dirty Shirley Temple Float.

Boozy Raspberry Soda Float Recipe Yield: 1 drink

Boozy Chocolate Cream Soda Float Recipe Yield: 1 drink

Boozy Cream Soda Float Recipe Yield: 1 drink

Ingredients 1 bottle Boylan’s Cream Soda

1 ½ oz White or Spiced Rum (We used white rum)

3 dashes Aromatic Bitters

2 scoops Vanilla Ice Cream Glassware Footed sling cocktail glass Tools Ice Cream Scoop

Cocktail Jigger

Straw Instructions Add bitters and rum to glass, and then scoop in ice cream. Top with cream soda.

Boozy Root Beer Float Recipe Yield: 1 drink

Dirty Shirley Float Recipe Yield: 1 drink

