11 Sham-rocking Drink Ideas For St. Patrick’s Day

Whether you love beer or cocktails, we’ve got plenty of drink options for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
You know the old adage: “Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day”, but not everyone drinks the same thing. While some people prefer a pint of Guinness, others may enjoy a shot of their favorite Irish whiskey and some may just want a glass of green-colored light beer. If you need some options to serve your favorite leprechauns on St. Paddy’s Day, then check out some of our favorite Irish-themed drinks. Please celebrate responsibly.
1. Pot O’ Gold Recipe
This pot of gold isn’t at the end of a rainbow, it’s in your glass! This fun riff on a whiskey sour uses edible gold spray to give you sparkling gold cocktail.
2. Baby Guinness Cocktail Recipe
It looks like a pint of your favorite Irish beer, but it’s a shot featuring layers of coffee liqueur and Irish cream.
3. Green Bloody Mary Recipe
You can still enjoy a Bloody Mary on St. Patrick’s Day. Just make it green.
4. A Boozy Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick’s Day
How can you improve on the Shamrock Shake? Try adding chocolate and alcohol.
5. How To Make Green Beer
Is St. Patrick’s Day even complete without drinking green beer? Here’s everything you need to know in order to make your perfect green pint.
6. Beers From The Emerald Isle: Guide to Popular Irish Beers
Learn about some of the popular styles and brands of beer to come from Ireland
7. How to Get Guinness on Tap at Home
Find out how you can pour the world’s most popular Irish beer at home using your kegerator.
8. How to Pour a Guinness the Right Way
Once you have Guinness on draught at your home bar, then you need to learn how to pour it the proper way.
9. How-To Make A Black & Tan
While the Black & Tan is an English creation, it is a popular way to enjoy a pint on St. Patrick’s Day. Learn the proper process for creating this layered drink.
10. 4 Easy To Make Guinness Cocktails
Guinness is great on its own, but it’s even better mixed into a delicious cocktail. We’ve got four fun ways for you to mix it up.
11. Irish Coffee Jello Shots Fit for St. Patrick’s Day
Whip up a batch of these Irish coffee jello shooters to enjoy before the St. Paddy’s Day parade or pub crawl.
