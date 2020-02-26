Start your St. Patrick’s Day with a festive Green Bloody Mary.

When it comes to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, the general rule of thumb is that whatever you’re drinking should either a) have some legitimate connection to Ireland (think Guinness, Irish whiskey, Magner’s, etc.) OR b) be unapologetically kitschy and fun, without regard for cultural authenticity. A Green Bloody Mary is clearly the latter sort.

This recipe is based on Jeffrey Morgenthaler’s recipe for a pitcher of Bloody Mary mix, with green tomatoes used in place of tomato juice.

Green Bloody Mary Recipe Yield: 1 pitcher

Want A Taste? Shop The Recipe.