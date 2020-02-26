Start your St. Patrick’s Day with a festive Green Bloody Mary.
When it comes to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, the general rule of thumb is that whatever you’re drinking should either a) have some legitimate connection to Ireland (think Guinness, Irish whiskey, Magner’s, etc.) OR b) be unapologetically kitschy and fun, without regard for cultural authenticity. A Green Bloody Mary is clearly the latter sort.
This recipe is based on Jeffrey Morgenthaler’s recipe for a pitcher of Bloody Mary mix, with green tomatoes used in place of tomato juice.
Green Bloody Mary Recipe
Yield: 1 pitcher
Ingredients
- 4 large Green Tomatoes, chunked
- 1 Garlic Clove, crushed
- ¼ cup Worcestershire Sauce
- ¼ cup Baby Spinach
- 1½ oz Lemon Juice
- 1 tsp Horseradish
- 1 oz Vodka
- 1 – 2 oz pouch of Demitri’s Classic Bloody Mary Seasoning Mix
- 1 ½ tsp Green Sriracha (adjust to taste)
- 4 dashes Fee Brothers Celery Cocktail Bitters
- Kosher Salt
- Ground Fresh Pepper
- Demitri’s RimShot Bloody Mary Spiced Rim Salt for garnish
- Assorted Bloody Mary garnishes
Instructions
Purée green tomatoes in a blender until smooth. Pour into a pitcher, add spinach, garlic, lemon juice, bloody mary mix, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, green sriracha, celery bitter, a few grinds of fresh pepper and a pinch of kosher salt, and stir. Pour into a hurricane glass and add 1 ounce of vodka per glass. Add garnish.
