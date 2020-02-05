Toasted Almond Chocolate Martini Recipe

How do we love this Toasted Almond Chocolate Martini? Let us count the ways.

One of our favorite dessert cocktails is the Chocolate Martini. The mix of boozy and sweet flavors is the perfect after dinner drink or a fun way to kickoff a night out. Our take on the “Chocotini” is a little nutty with a dash of Fee Brothers Toasted Almond Cocktail Bitters and an almond garnish on the outside of the glass. As an added bonus we used Mona Lisa Chocolattos Straws for a sweet way to stir and sip your drink that you can eat once your glass is empty (Pro Tip: use two straws so you can eat one before finishing your drink).