3 Star Wars Cocktails From A Galaxy Far, Far Away

The alcohol is strong in these ones.

Celebrate your love for Star Wars with these crafty cocktails inspired by your favorite fandom. Drink them, you must.

The Matcha-lorian Baby Yoda Cocktail

1. The Matcha-lorian Baby Yoda Cocktail

A sweet treat that packs a spicy punch, just like your favorite character from The Mandalorian.

GET THE RECIPE

Imperial Stardust Cocktail

2. Imperial Stardust Cocktail

A celebratory, Death-Star inspired cocktail of galactic flavor proportions.

GET THE RECIPE

Aunt Beru’s Spiked Blue Milk Cocktail

3. Aunt Beru’s Spiked Blue Milk Cocktail

A tasty and colorful way to celebrate your geekdom.

GET THE RECIPE

