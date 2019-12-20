Our Matcha-lorian Baby Yoda Cocktail is a sweet treat and packs a spicy punch, just like your favorite character from The Mandalorian.

We’ve taken the gin sour to a galaxy far, far away by adding some cucumber, ginger syrup and matcha. The Baby Yoda-inspired cocktail is both cute and delicious.

The Matcha-lorian Baby Yoda Cocktail Recipe Yield: 1 Cocktail

Ingredients 3/4 ounce ginger syrup

5 slices cucumber

3/4 ounce lemon juice

1½ ounces gin

1 bar spoon matcha

Cucumber slices and Luxardo cherries (for garnish) Glassware Margarita Glass Tools Cocktail Shaker

Muddler

Cocktail Pick Instructions Pour ginger syrup into cocktail shaker. Drop cucumber slices into shaker, and muddle to combine with syrup. Add remaining ingredients (except garnish) and ice, and shake 15–20 seconds, or until properly diluted and chilled. Double-strain into chilled coupe. Garnish with cucumber slices, Luxardo cherries and your choice of Yoda clothing.

