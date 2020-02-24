4 Easy To Make Guinness Cocktails

Change up your St. Patrick’s Day celebration with this quartet of fun and easy Guinness cocktails.
Guinness, what can’t you do with it? You can use it to make bread, use it for cooking, make an ice cream float and you can even just drink it (You know, like a regular beer). It turns out there’s another for use for Guinness, making cocktails! We’ve put together some of our favorite Guinness cocktails that are great for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration or anytime you want to enjoy your favorite Irish beer, but not in the standard pint form.
Black Velvet Recipe
Yield: 1 cocktail
Ingredients
- Chilled Guinness
- Chilled champagne
Glassware
Instructions
Fill half of a champagne flute with Guinness by gently pouring it down the side, then gently pour the Champagne into the flute, making sure not to mix the ingredients.
Black and Red
Yield: 1 cocktail
Ingredients
- ½ pint chilled Guinness Draught
- ½ pint chilled Smithwick’s Irish Ale
Glassware
Tools
Instructions
Fill a pint glass just over halfway with Smithwick’s Ale. Place your black & tan spoon on the rim of the glass and slowly pour your Guinness Draught over it, being careful not to mix. Let the head settle and enjoy.
In Irish Fashion Recipe
Yield: 1 cocktail
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 oz Irish Whiskey
- 1/4 oz of Simple Syrup
- 3 dashes Aromatic Bitters
- 2 oz Guinness Draught
Glassware
Tools
Instructions
Add the whiskey, simple syrup, and bitters to a rocks glass filled with ice and stir until chilled. Top with Guinness.
Wake Up Call Recipe
Yield: 1 cocktail
Ingredients
- 1/2 oz Creme de cacao
- 1 oz Coffee Liqueur
- 1 oz Irish Cream
- 2 oz Guinness
- Nutmeg for garnish
Glassware
Tools
Instructions
Shake all over ice and strain into an Irish coffee glass then garnish with grated nutmeg
