4 Easy To Make Guinness Cocktails

Change up your St. Patrick’s Day celebration with this quartet of fun and easy Guinness cocktails.

Guinness, what can’t you do with it? You can use it to make bread, use it for cooking, make an ice cream float and you can even just drink it (You know, like a regular beer). It turns out there’s another for use for Guinness, making cocktails! We’ve put together some of our favorite Guinness cocktails that are great for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration or anytime you want to enjoy your favorite Irish beer, but not in the standard pint form.

Black Velvet Recipe Yield: 1 cocktail

Ingredients Chilled Guinness

Chilled champagne Glassware Champagne Flute Instructions Fill half of a champagne flute with Guinness by gently pouring it down the side, then gently pour the Champagne into the flute, making sure not to mix the ingredients.

Black and Red Yield: 1 cocktail

Ingredients ½ pint chilled Guinness Draught

½ pint chilled Smithwick’s Irish Ale Glassware Imperial Pint Glass Tools Black & Tan Spoon Instructions Fill a pint glass just over halfway with Smithwick’s Ale. Place your black & tan spoon on the rim of the glass and slowly pour your Guinness Draught over it, being careful not to mix. Let the head settle and enjoy.

In Irish Fashion Recipe Yield: 1 cocktail

Ingredients 1 1/2 oz Irish Whiskey

1/4 oz of Simple Syrup

3 dashes Aromatic Bitters

2 oz Guinness Draught Glassware Rocks Glass Tools Bar Spoon Instructions Add the whiskey, simple syrup, and bitters to a rocks glass filled with ice and stir until chilled. Top with Guinness.

Wake Up Call Recipe Yield: 1 cocktail

Ingredients 1/2 oz Creme de cacao

1 oz Coffee Liqueur

1 oz Irish Cream

2 oz Guinness

Nutmeg for garnish Glassware Irish Coffee Glass Tools Cocktail Shaker

Spice Grater Instructions Shake all over ice and strain into an Irish coffee glass then garnish with grated nutmeg

Want A Taste? Shop The Recipe.