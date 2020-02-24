4 Easy To Make Guinness Cocktails

Change up your St. Patrick’s Day celebration with this quartet of fun and easy Guinness cocktails.

guinness cocktails

Guinness, what can’t you do with it? You can use it to make bread, use it for cooking, make an ice cream float and you can even just drink it (You know, like a regular beer). It turns out there’s another for use for Guinness, making cocktails! We’ve put together some of our favorite Guinness cocktails that are great for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration or anytime you want to enjoy your favorite Irish beer, but not in the standard pint form.

Black Velvet Recipe

Yield: 1 cocktail

guinness black velvet

Ingredients

  • Chilled Guinness
  • Chilled champagne

Glassware

Instructions

Fill half of a champagne flute with Guinness by gently pouring it down the side, then gently pour the Champagne into the flute, making sure not to mix the ingredients.

Black and Red

Yield: 1 cocktail

guinness black and red

Ingredients

  • ½ pint chilled Guinness Draught
  • ½ pint chilled Smithwick’s Irish Ale

Glassware

Tools

Instructions

Fill a pint glass just over halfway with Smithwick’s Ale. Place your black & tan spoon on the rim of the glass and slowly pour your Guinness Draught over it, being careful not to mix. Let the head settle and enjoy.

In Irish Fashion Recipe

Yield: 1 cocktail

guinness cocktail

Ingredients

Glassware

Tools

Instructions

Add the whiskey, simple syrup, and bitters to a rocks glass filled with ice and stir until chilled. Top with Guinness.

Wake Up Call Recipe

Yield: 1 cocktail

Guinness irish coffee

Ingredients

  • 1/2 oz Creme de cacao
  • 1 oz Coffee Liqueur
  • 1 oz Irish Cream
  • 2 oz Guinness
  • Nutmeg for garnish

Glassware

Tools

Instructions

Shake all over ice and strain into an Irish coffee glass then garnish with grated nutmeg

Want A Taste? Shop The Recipe.

You Might Also Like:

No Comments

Be the first to leave a comment.

Leave a Reply

Your name is required.
Comment field is required.