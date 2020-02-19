Pot O’ Gold Recipe 

No need to chase rainbows to find a pot of gold. Just make your own.

If you’re feeling lucky, then try this Irish-themed twist on the Whiskey Sour. For this Pot O’ Gold cocktail we’ve swapped out bourbon for Irish whiskey, and traded simple syrup for ginger syrup and a little bit of honey. To top it all off, the cocktail’s foamy head is spritzed with some edible gold spray to make it look like there’s a sparkling pot of gold in your glass. It’s the perfect St. Patrick’s Day cocktail or anytime Irish eyes are smiling.