No need to chase rainbows to find a pot of gold. Just make your own.
If you’re feeling lucky, then try this Irish-themed twist on the Whiskey Sour. For this Pot O’ Gold cocktail we’ve swapped out bourbon for Irish whiskey, and traded simple syrup for ginger syrup and a little bit of honey. To top it all off, the cocktail’s foamy head is spritzed with some edible gold spray to make it look like there’s a sparkling pot of gold in your glass. It’s the perfect St. Patrick’s Day cocktail or anytime Irish eyes are smiling.
Pot O’ Gold Recipe
Yield: 1 cocktail
Ingredients
- 2 oz Irish Whiskey
- 3/4 oz Ginger Syrup
- 1/4 oz Honey
- 1 oz Lemon Juice
- 3 dashes Fee Brothers Fee Foam
- Edible Gold Spray for garnish
Glassware
Tools
Instructions
Pour all ingredients, except garnish, into cocktail shaker and give it a good shake. Strain into a coupe glass, and garnish by spraying gold spray over the foam of the drink.
