Pot O’ Gold Recipe

No need to chase rainbows to find a pot of gold. Just make your own.

pot of gold cocktail

If you’re feeling lucky, then try this Irish-themed twist on the Whiskey Sour. For this Pot O’ Gold cocktail we’ve swapped out bourbon for Irish whiskey, and traded simple syrup for ginger syrup and a little bit of honey. To top it all off, the cocktail’s foamy head is spritzed with some edible gold spray to make it look like there’s a sparkling pot of gold in your glass. It’s the perfect St. Patrick’s Day cocktail or anytime Irish eyes are smiling. 

Pot O’ Gold Recipe 

Yield: 1 cocktail 

pot of gold cocktail

Ingredients

Glassware

Tools

Instructions

Pour all ingredients, except garnish, into cocktail shaker and give it a good shake. Strain into a coupe glass, and garnish by spraying gold spray over the foam of the drink.

Want A Taste? Shop The Recipe.

You Might Also Like:

No Comments

Be the first to leave a comment.

Leave a Reply

Your name is required.
Comment field is required.